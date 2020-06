7500 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH MCCORMICK RANCH HOME WITH UNBELIEVABLE VIEWS OF LAKE, GOLF COURSE, SUNSET & MOUNTAINS. REMODELED WITH PLANTATION SHUTTERS, KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, TILE FLOORING, FIREPLACE, PANTRY, EAT-IN KITCHEN, BREAKFAST ROOM, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER,DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR, TWO CAR GARAGE AND PRIVATE PATIOS. WALK TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, PARKS AND LAKES. EASY ACCESS TO THE 101 FREEWAY, SPRING TRAINING BASEBALL, DOWNTOWN SCOTTSDALE, FASHION SQUARE MALL, PUBLIC GOLF COURSES AND SO MUCH MORE. 1ST & LAST MONTH'S RENT + ALL DEPOSITS AND FEES DUE PRIOR TO MOVE-IN.