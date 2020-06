Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

In the Guard Gated Boulders Resort - Enjoy this peaceful location with exceptional golf and mountain views in the world famous Boulders Resort. South facing backyard is sited between two greens on the Boulder's south course. Views of the greens from the South and East windows. Open and spacious floor plan with large master suite, two more en-suite bedrooms. Large gourmet kitchen with granite - family room, living room and formal dining area. The backyard is the perfect retreat to relax and enjoy the beautiful landscaping, a heated pool and spa and amazing views. Fully furnished - The community does have a Heated Community pool and spa.