7479 East Sand Hills Road

Studio Available 04/01/20 Great Furnished or unfurnished Private Master Bedroom so large its really a studio apartment. Do not disturb residents. Call for an appointment. Completely separate with its own Private Entrance. In a secluded High-End Gated Community. Private Bath with Spa Tub and separate shower. Walk-in closet. Includes furniture, mini-fridge, microwave, hot plate, etc. Completely self-contained. Your own private patio in front of the pool. You have full access to the pool. No cable but has internet for your streaming services. If you need a place for a few weeks or months this is perfect.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/7479-e-sand-hills-rd-scottsdale-az-85255-usa-unit-studio/bcc399a2-c081-4ca4-8c8d-d8686b01fa8f



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5659599)