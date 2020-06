Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Located in beautiful and serene North Scottsdale 10 minutes from the 101 and less than 30 minutes from Old Town Scottsdale, you will easily get to the TPC, several Spring Training venues, and a plethora of art fairs. You will love this updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath vacation home that includes a private pool, an office, and a game room equipped with Xbox and air hockey/table tennis.