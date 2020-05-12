7438 E SAND HILLS Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Entire interior has been painted in a beautiful cool Sherman Williams Wordly Gray. The place to be Scottsdale & Pinnacle Peak Road. This home is Nestled in the Los Portones gated subdivision. Beautiful single story home backs to common area. 3 Bedroom (split floorplan) plus Den/Office, 3 Bath, 3 Car Garage. Tile throughout, decorator paint, remodeled kitchen, Office/Den with Built-In book case, Desk/Book Shelves/Cabinets, Master Bedroom sitting area, Pebble Tec pool and Hot Tub, Kiva fireplace, Built In BBQ. Call for showing appointment. View fencing back to common area.Check with owner regarding pets. City of Scottsdale Rental Tax 1.75%