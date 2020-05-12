All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:46 AM

7438 E SAND HILLS Road

7438 East Sand Hills Road · No Longer Available
Location

7438 East Sand Hills Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Entire interior has been painted in a beautiful cool Sherman Williams Wordly Gray. The place to be Scottsdale & Pinnacle Peak Road. This home is Nestled in the Los Portones gated subdivision. Beautiful single story home backs to common area. 3 Bedroom (split floorplan) plus Den/Office, 3 Bath, 3 Car Garage. Tile throughout, decorator paint, remodeled kitchen, Office/Den with Built-In book case, Desk/Book Shelves/Cabinets, Master Bedroom sitting area, Pebble Tec pool and Hot Tub, Kiva fireplace, Built In BBQ. Call for showing appointment. View fencing back to common area.Check with owner regarding pets. City of Scottsdale Rental Tax 1.75%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7438 E SAND HILLS Road have any available units?
7438 E SAND HILLS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7438 E SAND HILLS Road have?
Some of 7438 E SAND HILLS Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7438 E SAND HILLS Road currently offering any rent specials?
7438 E SAND HILLS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7438 E SAND HILLS Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7438 E SAND HILLS Road is pet friendly.
Does 7438 E SAND HILLS Road offer parking?
Yes, 7438 E SAND HILLS Road offers parking.
Does 7438 E SAND HILLS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7438 E SAND HILLS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7438 E SAND HILLS Road have a pool?
Yes, 7438 E SAND HILLS Road has a pool.
Does 7438 E SAND HILLS Road have accessible units?
No, 7438 E SAND HILLS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7438 E SAND HILLS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7438 E SAND HILLS Road has units with dishwashers.
