Scottsdale, AZ
7420 East Moreland Street
Last updated October 17 2019 at 4:45 AM

7420 East Moreland Street

7420 East Moreland Street · No Longer Available
Location

7420 East Moreland Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
New Papago Parkway

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage in Scottsdale, Beautifully renovated including new bathrooms, granite countertops, and new stainless steel appliances, new tile, carpet and fresh paint inside and out PLUS... The front yard is being landscaped with new sprinkler system and beautiful green sod grass. Laundry Room located on the patio area. A perfect home for anyone looking to live in this great area of South Scottsdale. Convenient to all that Scottsdale and Tempe have to offer.

Cash/Finance purchase $359,900
OR - Rental Agreement at $2,200 with Lease Purchase Option for up to 2 years.

Please note that this IS NOT RENT TO OWN. We are not accepting straight rentals at this time.

**Please also note - this property is listed on the MLS**

Please email for details! Please be sure to leave your full name, phone number, and your email address

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7420 East Moreland Street have any available units?
7420 East Moreland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7420 East Moreland Street have?
Some of 7420 East Moreland Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7420 East Moreland Street currently offering any rent specials?
7420 East Moreland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7420 East Moreland Street pet-friendly?
No, 7420 East Moreland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7420 East Moreland Street offer parking?
Yes, 7420 East Moreland Street offers parking.
Does 7420 East Moreland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7420 East Moreland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7420 East Moreland Street have a pool?
No, 7420 East Moreland Street does not have a pool.
Does 7420 East Moreland Street have accessible units?
No, 7420 East Moreland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7420 East Moreland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7420 East Moreland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
