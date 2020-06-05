7420 East Moreland Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage in Scottsdale, Beautifully renovated including new bathrooms, granite countertops, and new stainless steel appliances, new tile, carpet and fresh paint inside and out PLUS... The front yard is being landscaped with new sprinkler system and beautiful green sod grass. Laundry Room located on the patio area. A perfect home for anyone looking to live in this great area of South Scottsdale. Convenient to all that Scottsdale and Tempe have to offer.



Cash/Finance purchase $359,900

OR - Rental Agreement at $2,200 with Lease Purchase Option for up to 2 years.



Please note that this IS NOT RENT TO OWN. We are not accepting straight rentals at this time.



**Please also note - this property is listed on the MLS**



Please email for details! Please be sure to leave your full name, phone number, and your email address