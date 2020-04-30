7413 E PHANTOM Way

Amenities

Coventry at Grayhawk, 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath home with 3 car garage and beautiful pool! Split bedrooms, Great room concept with spacious family room with gas fireplace and built-ins, kitchen with granite counters, double ovens, microwave, refrigerator all stainless steel. Kitchen island with seating. Bright eat in kitchen too. This great room has access onto the patio with pool. High ceilings gives this space a very large open feeling. Formal living room and dining room with shutters. Master bedroom has access onto the patio with a large sitting area. Tile in all the right places. Pool with fencing and is maintained by the landlord. 3 car garage. Close to walking trails, shopping, restaurants and more!