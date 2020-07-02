All apartments in Scottsdale
7401 E BELLEVIEW Street

7401 East Belleview Street · No Longer Available
Location

7401 East Belleview Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
New Papago Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Nice Scottsdale home on corner lot! This great home has been beautifully cared for and features new flooring, new interior paint, ceiling fans, open kitchen and plenty of storage. Appliances included. You'll love the spacious backyard and covered patio area. Monthly landscaping included. Great South Scottsdale location near great shopping and restaurants and easy access to highways 101 and 202. [Storage shed leaks and will not be repaired.] **SMALL PETS ONLY** *Municipal Service Fee 3.75%*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7401 E BELLEVIEW Street have any available units?
7401 E BELLEVIEW Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7401 E BELLEVIEW Street have?
Some of 7401 E BELLEVIEW Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7401 E BELLEVIEW Street currently offering any rent specials?
7401 E BELLEVIEW Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7401 E BELLEVIEW Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7401 E BELLEVIEW Street is pet friendly.
Does 7401 E BELLEVIEW Street offer parking?
Yes, 7401 E BELLEVIEW Street offers parking.
Does 7401 E BELLEVIEW Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7401 E BELLEVIEW Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7401 E BELLEVIEW Street have a pool?
No, 7401 E BELLEVIEW Street does not have a pool.
Does 7401 E BELLEVIEW Street have accessible units?
No, 7401 E BELLEVIEW Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7401 E BELLEVIEW Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7401 E BELLEVIEW Street has units with dishwashers.

