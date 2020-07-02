7401 E BELLEVIEW Street

Amenities
Nice Scottsdale home on corner lot! This great home has been beautifully cared for and features new flooring, new interior paint, ceiling fans, open kitchen and plenty of storage. Appliances included. You'll love the spacious backyard and covered patio area. Monthly landscaping included. Great South Scottsdale location near great shopping and restaurants and easy access to highways 101 and 202. [Storage shed leaks and will not be repaired.] **SMALL PETS ONLY** *Municipal Service Fee 3.75%*