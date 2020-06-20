All apartments in Scottsdale
7393 E Hanover Way
7393 E Hanover Way

7393 East Hanover Way · No Longer Available
Location

7393 East Hanover Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in the heart of Pinnacle Peak Gated Community within close proximity to restaurants, shopping, library, post office and loop 101. Charming, well-maintained home with living/dining room combo and center island kitchen open to family room with fireplace, lots of ceramic tile throughout & carpet in all bedrooms. Stainless kitchen appliances! New Refrigerator and Oven Range. Great landscape with grass lawn & citrus in backyard plus circular flagstone patio for entertaining under the stars. Gated Community! Sorry, no smoking no pets and no parking on street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7393 E Hanover Way have any available units?
7393 E Hanover Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7393 E Hanover Way have?
Some of 7393 E Hanover Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7393 E Hanover Way currently offering any rent specials?
7393 E Hanover Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7393 E Hanover Way pet-friendly?
No, 7393 E Hanover Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7393 E Hanover Way offer parking?
Yes, 7393 E Hanover Way does offer parking.
Does 7393 E Hanover Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7393 E Hanover Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7393 E Hanover Way have a pool?
No, 7393 E Hanover Way does not have a pool.
Does 7393 E Hanover Way have accessible units?
No, 7393 E Hanover Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7393 E Hanover Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7393 E Hanover Way has units with dishwashers.
