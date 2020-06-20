7393 E Hanover Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in the heart of Pinnacle Peak Gated Community within close proximity to restaurants, shopping, library, post office and loop 101. Charming, well-maintained home with living/dining room combo and center island kitchen open to family room with fireplace, lots of ceramic tile throughout & carpet in all bedrooms. Stainless kitchen appliances! New Refrigerator and Oven Range. Great landscape with grass lawn & citrus in backyard plus circular flagstone patio for entertaining under the stars. Gated Community! Sorry, no smoking no pets and no parking on street.