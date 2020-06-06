7389 E WOODSAGE Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fire pit fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Impressive rental property in Gainey Village Villas w/ custom features throughout. From the chef's kitchen to the exquisite resort style backyard with fire pit. Kitchen includes subzero fridge, induction cooktop, quartz countertops, kitchen island w/ under lighting & 300 bottle wine storage. Walk out to outdoor oasis w/ 54 inch Wolf grill, custom bar, fire pit w/ custom seating area & deck, soothing water feature, citrus trees lining the meticulous landscape design, tumbled travertine, artificial turf, outdoor tv. Dramatic entry w/ vaulted ceilings & custom, artisan stacked stone fire place. Whole house water purification system. Epoxy floors in 3 car garage w/ built in cabinets and built in refrigerator. Must see this great home!