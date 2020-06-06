All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 11 2020 at 5:07 AM

7389 E WOODSAGE Lane

7389 East Woodsage Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7389 East Woodsage Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Impressive rental property in Gainey Village Villas w/ custom features throughout. From the chef's kitchen to the exquisite resort style backyard with fire pit. Kitchen includes subzero fridge, induction cooktop, quartz countertops, kitchen island w/ under lighting & 300 bottle wine storage. Walk out to outdoor oasis w/ 54 inch Wolf grill, custom bar, fire pit w/ custom seating area & deck, soothing water feature, citrus trees lining the meticulous landscape design, tumbled travertine, artificial turf, outdoor tv. Dramatic entry w/ vaulted ceilings & custom, artisan stacked stone fire place. Whole house water purification system. Epoxy floors in 3 car garage w/ built in cabinets and built in refrigerator. Must see this great home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7389 E WOODSAGE Lane have any available units?
7389 E WOODSAGE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7389 E WOODSAGE Lane have?
Some of 7389 E WOODSAGE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7389 E WOODSAGE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7389 E WOODSAGE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7389 E WOODSAGE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7389 E WOODSAGE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7389 E WOODSAGE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7389 E WOODSAGE Lane offers parking.
Does 7389 E WOODSAGE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7389 E WOODSAGE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7389 E WOODSAGE Lane have a pool?
No, 7389 E WOODSAGE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7389 E WOODSAGE Lane have accessible units?
No, 7389 E WOODSAGE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7389 E WOODSAGE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7389 E WOODSAGE Lane has units with dishwashers.
