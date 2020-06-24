All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7381 E CAMINO DEL MONTE --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7381 E CAMINO DEL MONTE --
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:24 AM

7381 E CAMINO DEL MONTE --

7381 East Camino Del Monte · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7381 East Camino Del Monte, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Outstanding rental in the North Scottsdale Gated Community of Los Portones. 3 bedrooms (master down) and 2.5 baths plus office (could be 4th bedroom) Soothing interior palette, soaring ceilings, window blinds, beautiful hardwood/stone flooring, ceiling fans, builit in bookcase in den and cozy fireplace in living area. Stone floor in the entry and plush carpet in all the right places. French doors lead to a adorable little patio area. S/S black appliances, breakfast bar, corian counters, walk in pantry and upgraded wood cabinetry with stylish hardware in kitchen. Double door entry to master retreat on first level. Private balcony off second bedroom. Bedrooms are generously sized. Large laundry room. Easy to maintain outdoor area. Community pool and spa right around the corner. Ne shopping, restaurants, starbucks and groceries! Fabulous location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7381 E CAMINO DEL MONTE -- have any available units?
7381 E CAMINO DEL MONTE -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7381 E CAMINO DEL MONTE -- have?
Some of 7381 E CAMINO DEL MONTE --'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7381 E CAMINO DEL MONTE -- currently offering any rent specials?
7381 E CAMINO DEL MONTE -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7381 E CAMINO DEL MONTE -- pet-friendly?
No, 7381 E CAMINO DEL MONTE -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7381 E CAMINO DEL MONTE -- offer parking?
Yes, 7381 E CAMINO DEL MONTE -- offers parking.
Does 7381 E CAMINO DEL MONTE -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7381 E CAMINO DEL MONTE -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7381 E CAMINO DEL MONTE -- have a pool?
Yes, 7381 E CAMINO DEL MONTE -- has a pool.
Does 7381 E CAMINO DEL MONTE -- have accessible units?
No, 7381 E CAMINO DEL MONTE -- does not have accessible units.
Does 7381 E CAMINO DEL MONTE -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7381 E CAMINO DEL MONTE -- has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Eclipse
1401 North Granite Reef Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Optima Kierland Apartments
7140-7160 East Kierland Boulevard
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College