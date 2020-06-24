7381 E CAMINO DEL MONTE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Outstanding rental in the North Scottsdale Gated Community of Los Portones. 3 bedrooms (master down) and 2.5 baths plus office (could be 4th bedroom) Soothing interior palette, soaring ceilings, window blinds, beautiful hardwood/stone flooring, ceiling fans, builit in bookcase in den and cozy fireplace in living area. Stone floor in the entry and plush carpet in all the right places. French doors lead to a adorable little patio area. S/S black appliances, breakfast bar, corian counters, walk in pantry and upgraded wood cabinetry with stylish hardware in kitchen. Double door entry to master retreat on first level. Private balcony off second bedroom. Bedrooms are generously sized. Large laundry room. Easy to maintain outdoor area. Community pool and spa right around the corner. Ne shopping, restaurants, starbucks and groceries! Fabulous location.