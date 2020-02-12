All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7371 E Sunset Sky Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7371 E Sunset Sky Circle
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:02 AM

7371 E Sunset Sky Circle

7371 East Sunset Sky Circle · (480) 797-7728
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7371 East Sunset Sky Circle, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Winfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1734 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
. Extremely well maintained Winfield villa home with lush, mature desert landscape.South/east exposure for main living areas and patio. This home features the popular great room floor plan. The many upgrades include: built-in beehive fireplace and barbeque, mexican tile patio, glass tile backsplash at kitchen counter, custom wood mantel, upgraded media and display wall, upgraded carpeting in bedrooms and den, 5 ceiling fans,and custom garage cabinets and workbench. The community has 8 tennis courts, clubhouse, cafe, a fitness center and an activity center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7371 E Sunset Sky Circle have any available units?
7371 E Sunset Sky Circle has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7371 E Sunset Sky Circle have?
Some of 7371 E Sunset Sky Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7371 E Sunset Sky Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7371 E Sunset Sky Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7371 E Sunset Sky Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7371 E Sunset Sky Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7371 E Sunset Sky Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7371 E Sunset Sky Circle offers parking.
Does 7371 E Sunset Sky Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7371 E Sunset Sky Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7371 E Sunset Sky Circle have a pool?
No, 7371 E Sunset Sky Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7371 E Sunset Sky Circle have accessible units?
No, 7371 E Sunset Sky Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7371 E Sunset Sky Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7371 E Sunset Sky Circle has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7371 E Sunset Sky Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
San Portales by Mark-Taylor
7215 E Silverstone Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity