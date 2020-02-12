7371 E Sunset Sky Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking bbq/grill garage tennis court

. Extremely well maintained Winfield villa home with lush, mature desert landscape.South/east exposure for main living areas and patio. This home features the popular great room floor plan. The many upgrades include: built-in beehive fireplace and barbeque, mexican tile patio, glass tile backsplash at kitchen counter, custom wood mantel, upgraded media and display wall, upgraded carpeting in bedrooms and den, 5 ceiling fans,and custom garage cabinets and workbench. The community has 8 tennis courts, clubhouse, cafe, a fitness center and an activity center.