7363 E MONTERRA Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub

This amazing custom built home has 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and sits on a 1.2 acre lot. Each of the bedrooms have direct access to a bathroom. The home has two oversize but separate garages. The guest casita that has two separate bedrooms a bathroom and kitchenette. Each bedroom has direct access to the courtyard but not to the main house. There is travertine flooring and granite countertops throughout. The gourmet kitchen is spacious with plenty of cabinets countertop and sitting. Perfect views and quiet enjoyment. Play Pool & Spa plus an outdoor putting green.Home also used as Vacation rental. Please call for details