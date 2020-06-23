All apartments in Scottsdale
7363 E MONTERRA Way
7363 E MONTERRA Way

7363 East Monterra Way · No Longer Available
Location

7363 East Monterra Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Monterra

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This amazing custom built home has 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and sits on a 1.2 acre lot. Each of the bedrooms have direct access to a bathroom. The home has two oversize but separate garages. The guest casita that has two separate bedrooms a bathroom and kitchenette. Each bedroom has direct access to the courtyard but not to the main house. There is travertine flooring and granite countertops throughout. The gourmet kitchen is spacious with plenty of cabinets countertop and sitting. Perfect views and quiet enjoyment. Play Pool & Spa plus an outdoor putting green.Home also used as Vacation rental. Please call for details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7363 E MONTERRA Way have any available units?
7363 E MONTERRA Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7363 E MONTERRA Way have?
Some of 7363 E MONTERRA Way's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7363 E MONTERRA Way currently offering any rent specials?
7363 E MONTERRA Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7363 E MONTERRA Way pet-friendly?
No, 7363 E MONTERRA Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7363 E MONTERRA Way offer parking?
Yes, 7363 E MONTERRA Way does offer parking.
Does 7363 E MONTERRA Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7363 E MONTERRA Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7363 E MONTERRA Way have a pool?
Yes, 7363 E MONTERRA Way has a pool.
Does 7363 E MONTERRA Way have accessible units?
No, 7363 E MONTERRA Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7363 E MONTERRA Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7363 E MONTERRA Way has units with dishwashers.
