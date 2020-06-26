All apartments in Scottsdale
7349 E VISTA BONITA Drive
Last updated September 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

7349 E VISTA BONITA Drive

7349 E Vista Bonita Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7349 E Vista Bonita Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Looking for a fully furnished luxury townhome with lots of ''wow'' factor? This is the ONE! Available for a 6 month lease or longer. Located in the desirable gated community of Pinnacle at Silverstone this home is on a premier lot backing to the community pool, spa, grassy play area and fitness center, plus an easy walk to shops & restaurants. The first level features an open kitchen with upgraded granite counters and an over-sized center island/breakfast bar that opens to the dining area and great room. Enjoy the retractable patio doors to take advantage of indoor / outdoor living. Decorated with the desirable trendy wide tile plank flooring in gray/white and bedrooms feature upgraded plush carpet. The upstairs features a loft that works great as an office or family room, luxurious master suite, laundry, (2) secondary bedrooms and a hall bath. High quality furniture selected for the space makes for an elegant yet comfortable home. This can be a true "turn key" property as owners are willing to stock with dishes, pots and pans, small appliances, and linens if needed.

This is an A+ lease opportunity for the most discriminating tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7349 E VISTA BONITA Drive have any available units?
7349 E VISTA BONITA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7349 E VISTA BONITA Drive have?
Some of 7349 E VISTA BONITA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7349 E VISTA BONITA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7349 E VISTA BONITA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7349 E VISTA BONITA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7349 E VISTA BONITA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7349 E VISTA BONITA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7349 E VISTA BONITA Drive offers parking.
Does 7349 E VISTA BONITA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7349 E VISTA BONITA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7349 E VISTA BONITA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7349 E VISTA BONITA Drive has a pool.
Does 7349 E VISTA BONITA Drive have accessible units?
No, 7349 E VISTA BONITA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7349 E VISTA BONITA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7349 E VISTA BONITA Drive has units with dishwashers.
