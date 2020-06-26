7349 E VISTA BONITA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Looking for a fully furnished luxury townhome with lots of ''wow'' factor? This is the ONE! Available for a 6 month lease or longer. Located in the desirable gated community of Pinnacle at Silverstone this home is on a premier lot backing to the community pool, spa, grassy play area and fitness center, plus an easy walk to shops & restaurants. The first level features an open kitchen with upgraded granite counters and an over-sized center island/breakfast bar that opens to the dining area and great room. Enjoy the retractable patio doors to take advantage of indoor / outdoor living. Decorated with the desirable trendy wide tile plank flooring in gray/white and bedrooms feature upgraded plush carpet. The upstairs features a loft that works great as an office or family room, luxurious master suite, laundry, (2) secondary bedrooms and a hall bath. High quality furniture selected for the space makes for an elegant yet comfortable home. This can be a true "turn key" property as owners are willing to stock with dishes, pots and pans, small appliances, and linens if needed.



This is an A+ lease opportunity for the most discriminating tenant.