7333 E VISTA BONITA Drive

Fully furnished luxury townhome in the desirable gated community, Pinnacle at Silverstone. Excellent location - backs to green space & is walking distance to shops & restaurants, plus easy access to the 101 for commuting downtown. This home features an open kitchen with upgraded granite counters, stainless appliances & a center island that opens to the dining area & great room. The great room features a slider that opens to the private patio overlooking the grassy common area. The second floor offers a master suite with mountain views along with 2 bedrooms & a loft. Enjoy the popular rooftop deck for relaxing or entertaining - gaze at the stars, enjoy magnificent sunsets or sun bathe in privacy. Professionally decorated - includes (1) 75'' and (2) 65'' flat screen TVs and a BBQ.