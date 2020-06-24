All apartments in Scottsdale
7333 E VISTA BONITA Drive

7333 E Vista Bonita Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7333 E Vista Bonita Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Fully furnished luxury townhome in the desirable gated community, Pinnacle at Silverstone. Excellent location - backs to green space & is walking distance to shops & restaurants, plus easy access to the 101 for commuting downtown. This home features an open kitchen with upgraded granite counters, stainless appliances & a center island that opens to the dining area & great room. The great room features a slider that opens to the private patio overlooking the grassy common area. The second floor offers a master suite with mountain views along with 2 bedrooms & a loft. Enjoy the popular rooftop deck for relaxing or entertaining - gaze at the stars, enjoy magnificent sunsets or sun bathe in privacy. Professionally decorated - includes (1) 75'' and (2) 65'' flat screen TVs and a BBQ.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7333 E VISTA BONITA Drive have any available units?
7333 E VISTA BONITA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7333 E VISTA BONITA Drive have?
Some of 7333 E VISTA BONITA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7333 E VISTA BONITA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7333 E VISTA BONITA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7333 E VISTA BONITA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7333 E VISTA BONITA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7333 E VISTA BONITA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7333 E VISTA BONITA Drive offers parking.
Does 7333 E VISTA BONITA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7333 E VISTA BONITA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7333 E VISTA BONITA Drive have a pool?
No, 7333 E VISTA BONITA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7333 E VISTA BONITA Drive have accessible units?
No, 7333 E VISTA BONITA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7333 E VISTA BONITA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7333 E VISTA BONITA Drive has units with dishwashers.
