7325 E DESERT VISTA Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Upgraded and Open Floor Plan with Chef's Kitchen and Great Room! Remodeled Kitchen Cabinets and Granite Counters. All New Stainless Steel Appliances. Gas Range. 3 Bedrooms and 2-1/2 Baths. Pebble Tec Heated Pool w/ McDowell Mountain Views, no homes directly behind this one! Surround Sound. Very Private. Patio includes Viking Gas Grill. Washer/Dryer & Extra Refrigerator included. Located just North of the 101 and Scottsdale Road in North Scottsdale. Landlord pays Full Pool Service and Tree Pruning.