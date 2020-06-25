All apartments in Scottsdale
7325 E DESERT VISTA Road

7325 East Desert Vista Road · No Longer Available
Location

7325 East Desert Vista Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pinnacle Reserve

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Upgraded and Open Floor Plan with Chef's Kitchen and Great Room! Remodeled Kitchen Cabinets and Granite Counters. All New Stainless Steel Appliances. Gas Range. 3 Bedrooms and 2-1/2 Baths. Pebble Tec Heated Pool w/ McDowell Mountain Views, no homes directly behind this one! Surround Sound. Very Private. Patio includes Viking Gas Grill. Washer/Dryer & Extra Refrigerator included. Located just North of the 101 and Scottsdale Road in North Scottsdale. Landlord pays Full Pool Service and Tree Pruning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

