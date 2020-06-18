All apartments in Scottsdale
7319 N VIA DE LA MONTANA --
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

7319 N VIA DE LA MONTANA --

7319 North via De La Montana · (480) 677-4300
Location

7319 North via De La Montana, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2328 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Fully furnished, beautiful spacious, bright 2 Master-Suite townhouse. With over 2,328 sq ft there is enough room for families. Two King Size beds with lots of closet space. All essentials necessary for a move-in! By fully furnished we mean fully! All furniture, linens, kitchenware etc. so you don't have to bring anything! The area is one of the most sought after in beautiful McCormick Ranch, Scottsdale. Minutes from great shopping, 2 miles from sporting events such as the new Talking Stick Resort/Golf Course and Spring Training facility for the AZ Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies.Fully furnished only- rental lease options: 6 month, 1 year. Not Applicable for Dec-April with lease less than 1 year.Background check, credit check, renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7319 N VIA DE LA MONTANA -- have any available units?
7319 N VIA DE LA MONTANA -- has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7319 N VIA DE LA MONTANA -- have?
Some of 7319 N VIA DE LA MONTANA --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7319 N VIA DE LA MONTANA -- currently offering any rent specials?
7319 N VIA DE LA MONTANA -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7319 N VIA DE LA MONTANA -- pet-friendly?
No, 7319 N VIA DE LA MONTANA -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7319 N VIA DE LA MONTANA -- offer parking?
No, 7319 N VIA DE LA MONTANA -- does not offer parking.
Does 7319 N VIA DE LA MONTANA -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7319 N VIA DE LA MONTANA -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7319 N VIA DE LA MONTANA -- have a pool?
No, 7319 N VIA DE LA MONTANA -- does not have a pool.
Does 7319 N VIA DE LA MONTANA -- have accessible units?
No, 7319 N VIA DE LA MONTANA -- does not have accessible units.
Does 7319 N VIA DE LA MONTANA -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7319 N VIA DE LA MONTANA -- has units with dishwashers.
