7319 N VIA DE LA MONTANA

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Fully furnished, beautiful spacious, bright 2 Master-Suite townhouse. With over 2,328 sq ft there is enough room for families. Two King Size beds with lots of closet space. All essentials necessary for a move-in! By fully furnished we mean fully! All furniture, linens, kitchenware etc. so you don't have to bring anything! The area is one of the most sought after in beautiful McCormick Ranch, Scottsdale. Minutes from great shopping, 2 miles from sporting events such as the new Talking Stick Resort/Golf Course and Spring Training facility for the AZ Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies.Fully furnished only- rental lease options: 6 month, 1 year. Not Applicable for Dec-April with lease less than 1 year.Background check, credit check, renter's insurance required.