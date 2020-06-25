All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7317 E Gallego Lane
Last updated May 4 2019 at 7:53 AM

7317 E Gallego Lane

7317 East Gallego Lane · No Longer Available
Scottsdale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

7317 East Gallego Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Major Cross Streets are Deer Valley Road & Hayden Road
Bedrooms: 4 + Den
Bathrooms: 3
Sq. Footage: 2,500
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking

------------------------------
No Application Fees! This is a beautiful 4 Bedroom Plus Den, 3 Bathroom Scottsdale home in the exclusive Grayhawk community. This spacious home includes separate living room, family room with fireplace, formal dining area and den. 20ï¿½?? ceiling, tile throughout the downstairs, plantation shutters, ceiling fans throughout and two tone painting are just some of the upgrades. Kitchen features tons of cabinet space, granite counter tops, large island, electric ceramic top range, stove top microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and pantry. Master suite includes large walk-in closet, double vanities with sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Dream backyard with fenced pool, grass and mature trees, covered patio and built-in barbecue. Three car garage and washing machine and dryer included.

No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC
Office: 480-626-4062 ore reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7317 E Gallego Lane have any available units?
7317 E Gallego Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7317 E Gallego Lane have?
Some of 7317 E Gallego Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7317 E Gallego Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7317 E Gallego Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7317 E Gallego Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7317 E Gallego Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7317 E Gallego Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7317 E Gallego Lane offers parking.
Does 7317 E Gallego Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7317 E Gallego Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7317 E Gallego Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7317 E Gallego Lane has a pool.
Does 7317 E Gallego Lane have accessible units?
No, 7317 E Gallego Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7317 E Gallego Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7317 E Gallego Lane has units with dishwashers.
