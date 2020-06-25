7317 E Gallego Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Major Cross Streets are Deer Valley Road & Hayden Road

Bedrooms: 4 + Den

Bathrooms: 3

Sq. Footage: 2,500

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking



No Application Fees! This is a beautiful 4 Bedroom Plus Den, 3 Bathroom Scottsdale home in the exclusive Grayhawk community. This spacious home includes separate living room, family room with fireplace, formal dining area and den. 20ï¿½?? ceiling, tile throughout the downstairs, plantation shutters, ceiling fans throughout and two tone painting are just some of the upgrades. Kitchen features tons of cabinet space, granite counter tops, large island, electric ceramic top range, stove top microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and pantry. Master suite includes large walk-in closet, double vanities with sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Dream backyard with fenced pool, grass and mature trees, covered patio and built-in barbecue. Three car garage and washing machine and dryer included.



No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC

Office: 480-626-4062 ore reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.