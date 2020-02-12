7301 E 3RD Avenue

Amenities

Soaring along the Scottsdale skyline in the highly desired Old Town location, this extraordinary loft residence is poised to redefine luxury urban living. A space designed in voluminous nature to showcase opulent decor and design, with floor to ceiling windows drawing in warm everyday sunlight matching the interiors of stone and wood. This loft provides breathtaking, wraparound city, mountain and sunset views that extend to the McDowell Mountains north and Camelback kissed sunsets to the west. Offering a host of amenities with innovation and wellness in mind; an oversized outdoor terrace blends indoor and outdoor living while a community pool, spa, and fitness facility are located within the building. In a premier neighborhood, hot spots like AZ88, Toca Madera, and Maple & Ash are nearby.