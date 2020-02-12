All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:08 PM

7301 E 3RD Avenue

7301 East 3rd Avenue · (602) 690-2188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7301 East 3rd Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 411 · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1954 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
Soaring along the Scottsdale skyline in the highly desired Old Town location, this extraordinary loft residence is poised to redefine luxury urban living. A space designed in voluminous nature to showcase opulent decor and design, with floor to ceiling windows drawing in warm everyday sunlight matching the interiors of stone and wood. This loft provides breathtaking, wraparound city, mountain and sunset views that extend to the McDowell Mountains north and Camelback kissed sunsets to the west. Offering a host of amenities with innovation and wellness in mind; an oversized outdoor terrace blends indoor and outdoor living while a community pool, spa, and fitness facility are located within the building. In a premier neighborhood, hot spots like AZ88, Toca Madera, and Maple & Ash are nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7301 E 3RD Avenue have any available units?
7301 E 3RD Avenue has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7301 E 3RD Avenue have?
Some of 7301 E 3RD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7301 E 3RD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7301 E 3RD Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7301 E 3RD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7301 E 3RD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7301 E 3RD Avenue offer parking?
No, 7301 E 3RD Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7301 E 3RD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7301 E 3RD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7301 E 3RD Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7301 E 3RD Avenue has a pool.
Does 7301 E 3RD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7301 E 3RD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7301 E 3RD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7301 E 3RD Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
