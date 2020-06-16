7300 E Earll Drive

Amenities

**Rate available for FURNISHED 12 MO Rental** Inspire, ideally located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, where sleek contemporary meets modern luxury. One of the best offered views at Inspire, this 2 bedroom,2.5 bath condo overlooks the pool and courtyard and beautiful view of Camelback. Light and bright with oversized windows and 10 ft ceilings. The perfect balance of finishes with hardwood floors, white shaker cabinets and white marble look quartz countertops. Gated with underground parking and elevator access to all floors. This 4 story midrise offers the best in resort like amenities, with pool, spa, fire features, grills, fitness center and lounge. Walking distance to all the best of shopping and restaurants that Old Town has to offer.