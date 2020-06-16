All apartments in Scottsdale
7300 E Earll Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 2:38 AM

7300 E Earll Drive

7300 East Earll Drive · (303) 522-2804
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7300 East Earll Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3012 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1623 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
new construction
**Rate available for FURNISHED 12 MO Rental** Inspire, ideally located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, where sleek contemporary meets modern luxury. One of the best offered views at Inspire, this 2 bedroom,2.5 bath condo overlooks the pool and courtyard and beautiful view of Camelback. Light and bright with oversized windows and 10 ft ceilings. The perfect balance of finishes with hardwood floors, white shaker cabinets and white marble look quartz countertops. Gated with underground parking and elevator access to all floors. This 4 story midrise offers the best in resort like amenities, with pool, spa, fire features, grills, fitness center and lounge. Walking distance to all the best of shopping and restaurants that Old Town has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7300 E Earll Drive have any available units?
7300 E Earll Drive has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7300 E Earll Drive have?
Some of 7300 E Earll Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7300 E Earll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7300 E Earll Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7300 E Earll Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7300 E Earll Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7300 E Earll Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7300 E Earll Drive does offer parking.
Does 7300 E Earll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7300 E Earll Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7300 E Earll Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7300 E Earll Drive has a pool.
Does 7300 E Earll Drive have accessible units?
No, 7300 E Earll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7300 E Earll Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7300 E Earll Drive has units with dishwashers.
