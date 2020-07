Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house ready for fast move in. New carpet was just installed and brand new paint throughout. This house offers a great floor plan with family and formal living room. Backyard has a covered patio with desert landscaping in front and back. Bigger size laundry room. Master bathroom has sunken tub with dual sinks. Gated community, close to shopping, dinning and entertainment that is not too far from freeway access.