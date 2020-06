Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace furnished

Owner/agent related. Rarely do you find a top to bottom newly remodeled home for rent. Just completed and ready for immediate occupancy. New windows, insulation, flooring, cabinets, bathrooms, pavers, synthetic turf, painted in & out...and much more. Washer & Dryer inside home. Available furnished or unfurnished. NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON!!Great Scottsdale location close to everything!!