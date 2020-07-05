7245 E CORONADO Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport gym fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport gym parking

Great South Scottsdale location! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home is conveniently located between Old Town Scottsdale and Tempe. This home features a large kitchen, huge walk in pantry, lots of storage and a beautifully landscaped front and backyard. There is a bonus room off the carport/ dining area for a guest room or office. Full length covered front porch and back patio. Don't miss out on this spacious home in the desirable Scottsdale Estates neighborhood. Close proximity to the Revitalized McDowell Corridor, McFate Brewery, LA Fitness, 202 Freeway, Oldtown Scottsdale, ASU SkySong, etc. Pets require landlord approval. Owner/Agent. $100 monthly fee for weekly landscaping. One-time admin Fee of $200 applies.