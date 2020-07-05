All apartments in Scottsdale
7245 E CORONADO Road

7245 East Coronado Road · No Longer Available
Location

7245 East Coronado Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Scottsdale Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
gym
parking
Great South Scottsdale location! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home is conveniently located between Old Town Scottsdale and Tempe. This home features a large kitchen, huge walk in pantry, lots of storage and a beautifully landscaped front and backyard. There is a bonus room off the carport/ dining area for a guest room or office. Full length covered front porch and back patio. Don't miss out on this spacious home in the desirable Scottsdale Estates neighborhood. Close proximity to the Revitalized McDowell Corridor, McFate Brewery, LA Fitness, 202 Freeway, Oldtown Scottsdale, ASU SkySong, etc. Pets require landlord approval. Owner/Agent. $100 monthly fee for weekly landscaping. One-time admin Fee of $200 applies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7245 E CORONADO Road have any available units?
7245 E CORONADO Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7245 E CORONADO Road have?
Some of 7245 E CORONADO Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7245 E CORONADO Road currently offering any rent specials?
7245 E CORONADO Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7245 E CORONADO Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7245 E CORONADO Road is pet friendly.
Does 7245 E CORONADO Road offer parking?
Yes, 7245 E CORONADO Road offers parking.
Does 7245 E CORONADO Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7245 E CORONADO Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7245 E CORONADO Road have a pool?
No, 7245 E CORONADO Road does not have a pool.
Does 7245 E CORONADO Road have accessible units?
No, 7245 E CORONADO Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7245 E CORONADO Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7245 E CORONADO Road has units with dishwashers.

