7233 E FLEDGLING Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court fire pit parking pool garage media room tennis court volleyball court

THIS HOME TRULY SHOWS LIKE A MODEL!! RECENTLY COMPLETED, IMMACULATE REMODEL. NEARLY EVERYTHING IS BRAND NEWER, INCLUDING ALL NEWER FURNISHINGS AND BEDROOM SETS. THE MODERNIZED FLOOR PLAN MAKES THE HOME FEEL VERY OPEN & LIGHT. THE SPACIOUS KITCHEN FEATURES ALL NEWER ELEGANT WHITE SHAKER CABINETS WITH SCHWINN PULLS, NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEWER GORGEOUS, GRANITE WITH A BEAUTIFUL CENTER ISLAND. THE EXTRA LARGE FAMILY ROOM IS THE PERFECT PLACE TO JUST RELAX OR WATCH AN EVENT ON THE MOVIE THEATER LIKE 60 INCH TV WHILE AT THE KITCHEN TABLE, CENTER ISLAND OR ONE OF THE LUXURY COUCHES. THE HOME FEATURES NEWER CUSTOM FAUX WOOD BLINDS, ELEGANT WOOD LIKE PORCELAIN TILE, LARGE BASEBOARDS, NEWER FANS, NEWER SINKS & ALL NEWER PAINT THROUGHOUT. THE MASTER SUITE HAS NEWE DUEL SINKS, A SEPERATE TUB/SHOWER, LARGE WALK IN CLOSET AND PRIVATE EXIT TO OUTDOOR PATIO. THIS HUGE, N/S CORNER LOT HAS A RESORT STYLE BACKYARD WITH A SPARKLING REFURBISHED POOL, EXTENDED PATIO, FIRE PIT, GRASS AREA AND LOTS OF NEW PATIO FURNITURE TO ENJOY THE GORGEOUS SUNSETS. EXCELLENT LOCATION NEAR 2 SCHOOLS, GROCERY, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, WORLD CLASS GOLF, MAYO HOSPITAL, PARKS WITH PLAY EQUIPMENT, TENNIS COURTS, BASKETBALL COURTS, VOLLEYBALL AND GREENBELTS. List Price is for March 27th, 2020-December 1, 2020