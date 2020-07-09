7219 E WING SHADOW Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Attractive 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the desirable Grayhawk community. Light and bright open floor plan with soaring vaulted ceilings. Enter into the front room and dining before you make your way into the kitchen and family room area. All new updated flooring and paint throughout. Kitchen has large center island with breakfast bar. Family room offers a cozy gas fireplace. Master bathroom has double sinks, separate tub and shower, and walk-in closet. Inviting backyard has lush green grass and covered patio. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Spacious 3 car garage. Grayhawk is close to the 101 freeway, great shopping and places to eat and has 30 miles of walking trails.