Last updated October 22 2019 at 8:21 PM

7219 E WING SHADOW Road

7219 East Wing Shadow Road · No Longer Available
Location

7219 East Wing Shadow Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Attractive 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the desirable Grayhawk community. Light and bright open floor plan with soaring vaulted ceilings. Enter into the front room and dining before you make your way into the kitchen and family room area. All new updated flooring and paint throughout. Kitchen has large center island with breakfast bar. Family room offers a cozy gas fireplace. Master bathroom has double sinks, separate tub and shower, and walk-in closet. Inviting backyard has lush green grass and covered patio. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Spacious 3 car garage. Grayhawk is close to the 101 freeway, great shopping and places to eat and has 30 miles of walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7219 E WING SHADOW Road have any available units?
7219 E WING SHADOW Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7219 E WING SHADOW Road have?
Some of 7219 E WING SHADOW Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7219 E WING SHADOW Road currently offering any rent specials?
7219 E WING SHADOW Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7219 E WING SHADOW Road pet-friendly?
No, 7219 E WING SHADOW Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7219 E WING SHADOW Road offer parking?
Yes, 7219 E WING SHADOW Road offers parking.
Does 7219 E WING SHADOW Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7219 E WING SHADOW Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7219 E WING SHADOW Road have a pool?
No, 7219 E WING SHADOW Road does not have a pool.
Does 7219 E WING SHADOW Road have accessible units?
No, 7219 E WING SHADOW Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7219 E WING SHADOW Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7219 E WING SHADOW Road has units with dishwashers.

