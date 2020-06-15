All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:21 AM

7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive

7151 East Rancho Vista Drive · (480) 341-2815
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Downtown Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7151 East Rancho Vista Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1001 · Avail. now

$3,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1279 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
internet access
media room
Luxury resort-style living in the heart of downtown Scottsdale. Walk straight into this garden-style two-bedroom, 2 bath unit, with no common walls. Serene expansive, private oasis back patio with the tranquil sounds from the adjacent common area water feature. Window-wrapped walls delivers the epitome of Arizona indoor/outdoor living. Artistic owner has customized this home with clean, modern finishes and comfortable furnishings. Uniquely private, standalone unit, with no side neighbors and concrete floors to separate upper unit providing a peaceful and private living experience. The Optima Camelview Village offers every amenity you can imagine. It encompasses five and half acres of lushly, landscaped courtyards with water features, sculptures gardens, sun decks, pools, spas, both indoor and and outdoor, a full-service fitness center, an on-site concierge and underground parking. The Optima offers onsite dining, as well as a variety of retailers, galleries and more. One block from Fashion Square Mall, Harkins Theater, and walking distance to Old Town Scottsdale restaurants, boutiques, Waterfront Art District, Scottsdale Stadium as well as easy access to the 101. Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport is approximately fifteen minutes away. Lease is $3,395/month. Lease includes full use of Optima Camelview fitness center and facilities, HOA bike registration and storage, 1 covered parking slot, WiFi, Direct TV and cleaning service once per month of lease duration.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have any available units?
7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have?
Some of 7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive does offer parking.
Does 7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive has a pool.
Does 7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ninety Degrees
18440 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Tatum Place
16801 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity