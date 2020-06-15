7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive

Amenities

Luxury resort-style living in the heart of downtown Scottsdale. Walk straight into this garden-style two-bedroom, 2 bath unit, with no common walls. Serene expansive, private oasis back patio with the tranquil sounds from the adjacent common area water feature. Window-wrapped walls delivers the epitome of Arizona indoor/outdoor living. Artistic owner has customized this home with clean, modern finishes and comfortable furnishings. Uniquely private, standalone unit, with no side neighbors and concrete floors to separate upper unit providing a peaceful and private living experience. The Optima Camelview Village offers every amenity you can imagine. It encompasses five and half acres of lushly, landscaped courtyards with water features, sculptures gardens, sun decks, pools, spas, both indoor and and outdoor, a full-service fitness center, an on-site concierge and underground parking. The Optima offers onsite dining, as well as a variety of retailers, galleries and more. One block from Fashion Square Mall, Harkins Theater, and walking distance to Old Town Scottsdale restaurants, boutiques, Waterfront Art District, Scottsdale Stadium as well as easy access to the 101. Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport is approximately fifteen minutes away. Lease is $3,395/month. Lease includes full use of Optima Camelview fitness center and facilities, HOA bike registration and storage, 1 covered parking slot, WiFi, Direct TV and cleaning service once per month of lease duration.