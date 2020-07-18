7138 E ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fire pit hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Outdoor entertainment paradise. Beautiful new pool, spa with waterfall, all travertine paver stones, gas bbq, smoker outdoor seating, gas firepit with seating. Completely furnished ready to occupy. 3 bedrooms, 3 queen beds and a queen murphy bed in the living room. sleeps 8. Oversized sectional in living room. New covered patio in back with 8 foot gas fire pit. Great for entertaining. Minutes to Downtown Scottsdale, Fashion Square, Entertainment District, Waterfront Arts District and 5th Ave. Scottsdale Stadiums and 2 miles from the 101. The heart of all the action, yet comfortable home to relax and enjoy. Available by the weekend, week(s) or by the month starting at $350 per night. Call for your specific dates and rate.