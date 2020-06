7131 N VIA DE AMIGOS

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

***SUCH A NICE HOUSE***CENTER SUBDIVISION LOT POSITION, EXCELLENT GREATROOM FOORPLAN, COMPLETELY UPDATED. CENTERPIECE GOURMET ISLAND KITCHEN, UPGRADED CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, NEUTRAL WOOD-TILE FLOORS, FRENCH DOORS, WALL ACCENTS, PROFESSIONALLY LANDSCAPED DESERT AND SYNTHETIC GRASS, SIZABLE COVERED PATIO FOR BBQ AND RELAXATION. SPARKLING PLAY POOL WITH PEBBLE FINISH AND NOCHE TRAVERTINE DECK. THIS IS THE PERFECT LOCK N' LEAVE OR STAY AND PLAY TURN-KEY HOME. FRESH PAINT, NICE MASTER SUITE WITH WALK-IN CLOSET. ALL THE GOODNESS YOU WOULD WANT IN THE HOME YOUR LOOKING FOR. WALK, JOG, BIKE ON THE GREENBELT TO PARKS AND LAKES...IT JUST DOESN'T GET ANY BETTER THAN VIA DE AMIGOS! EASY TO SHOW AND READY TO GO!