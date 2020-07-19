7127 E RANCHO VISTA Drive

Amenities

The Optima at Camelview is a High end, State of the Art, Urban Style Living Development. Washer and Dryer along with water bill is included. The unit has numerous upgrades, including Travertine polished floors in bathrooms,hallway, living room,front entry Office Area/Dining Room, and Kitchen. Luxury quality Carpet in the two bedrooms, Granite Slab counters in Kitchen and Marble counters in Bbathrooms, Travertine in shower and bath areas, cherry cabinets, stainless steal appliances, gas stove, and a 500 Square foot outside balcony. The amenities are abundant in this unit and complex-including three Large swimming pools, four spas and indoor basketball court, aerobics area, weight room + cardio area, reflection ponds, putting greens.