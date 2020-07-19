All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 21 2019 at 1:02 AM

7127 E RANCHO VISTA Drive

7127 E Rancho Vista · No Longer Available
Location

7127 E Rancho Vista, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
putting green
The Optima at Camelview is a High end, State of the Art, Urban Style Living Development. Washer and Dryer along with water bill is included. The unit has numerous upgrades, including Travertine polished floors in bathrooms,hallway, living room,front entry Office Area/Dining Room, and Kitchen. Luxury quality Carpet in the two bedrooms, Granite Slab counters in Kitchen and Marble counters in Bbathrooms, Travertine in shower and bath areas, cherry cabinets, stainless steal appliances, gas stove, and a 500 Square foot outside balcony. The amenities are abundant in this unit and complex-including three Large swimming pools, four spas and indoor basketball court, aerobics area, weight room + cardio area, reflection ponds, putting greens.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7127 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have any available units?
7127 E RANCHO VISTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7127 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have?
Some of 7127 E RANCHO VISTA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7127 E RANCHO VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7127 E RANCHO VISTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7127 E RANCHO VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7127 E RANCHO VISTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7127 E RANCHO VISTA Drive offer parking?
No, 7127 E RANCHO VISTA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7127 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7127 E RANCHO VISTA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7127 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7127 E RANCHO VISTA Drive has a pool.
Does 7127 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 7127 E RANCHO VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7127 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7127 E RANCHO VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
