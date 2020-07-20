All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7125 N VIA DE AMIGOS Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7125 N VIA DE AMIGOS Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7125 N VIA DE AMIGOS Street

7125 North via De Amigos · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7125 North via De Amigos, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY! Everything is done here, all the amenities you could want, a perfect place to entertain! Secure gated home centrally located in Scottsdale with new hardwood floors. New interior paint, wonderful travertine fireplace in living room. Fantastic new lighting. Kitchen w/ new white refinished cabinets, granite, new stainless appliances including gas range, walk in pantry. All new bathrooms including cabinets, counters, wood plank floors, glass subway tile, master with new tub and shower. Bedroom closets w/ new custom storage and shelving. Pool remodel, artificial turf and a back patio to entertain furnished with TV and Grill! Minutes from Gainey Ranch, Dbacks Spring Training Facility, Scottsdale Fashion Square and the Pavilions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7125 N VIA DE AMIGOS Street have any available units?
7125 N VIA DE AMIGOS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7125 N VIA DE AMIGOS Street have?
Some of 7125 N VIA DE AMIGOS Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7125 N VIA DE AMIGOS Street currently offering any rent specials?
7125 N VIA DE AMIGOS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7125 N VIA DE AMIGOS Street pet-friendly?
No, 7125 N VIA DE AMIGOS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7125 N VIA DE AMIGOS Street offer parking?
Yes, 7125 N VIA DE AMIGOS Street offers parking.
Does 7125 N VIA DE AMIGOS Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7125 N VIA DE AMIGOS Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7125 N VIA DE AMIGOS Street have a pool?
Yes, 7125 N VIA DE AMIGOS Street has a pool.
Does 7125 N VIA DE AMIGOS Street have accessible units?
No, 7125 N VIA DE AMIGOS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7125 N VIA DE AMIGOS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7125 N VIA DE AMIGOS Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Tatum Place
16801 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Viridian
8310 E McDonald Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
92 Forty Scottsdale
9240 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College