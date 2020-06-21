All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:19 AM

7110 E CONTINENTAL Drive

7110 East Continental Drive · (480) 228-4509
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7110 East Continental Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2025 · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
bbq/grill
This remodeled unit is located in the booming ASU Skysong Area. Minutes to freeways, ASU, Old Town Scottsdale, Mill avenue and Much more. Water, sewer and trash included with rent. Remodeled ktichen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and newer cabinets. Tile everywhere except bedrooms. Community featurs two pools, a volley ball court, basketball court, a fitness center, patios and BBQ grills. New vinyl plank flooring installed in bedrooms by 8/18/2019. New washer/dryer to be installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7110 E CONTINENTAL Drive have any available units?
7110 E CONTINENTAL Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7110 E CONTINENTAL Drive have?
Some of 7110 E CONTINENTAL Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7110 E CONTINENTAL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7110 E CONTINENTAL Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7110 E CONTINENTAL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7110 E CONTINENTAL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7110 E CONTINENTAL Drive offer parking?
No, 7110 E CONTINENTAL Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7110 E CONTINENTAL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7110 E CONTINENTAL Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7110 E CONTINENTAL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7110 E CONTINENTAL Drive has a pool.
Does 7110 E CONTINENTAL Drive have accessible units?
No, 7110 E CONTINENTAL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7110 E CONTINENTAL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7110 E CONTINENTAL Drive has units with dishwashers.
