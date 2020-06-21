7110 E CONTINENTAL Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym pool bbq/grill

This remodeled unit is located in the booming ASU Skysong Area. Minutes to freeways, ASU, Old Town Scottsdale, Mill avenue and Much more. Water, sewer and trash included with rent. Remodeled ktichen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and newer cabinets. Tile everywhere except bedrooms. Community featurs two pools, a volley ball court, basketball court, a fitness center, patios and BBQ grills. New vinyl plank flooring installed in bedrooms by 8/18/2019. New washer/dryer to be installed.