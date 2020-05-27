7050 E CYPRESS Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Newly remodeled home in quiet neighbrohood near Old Town! This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home with split floor plan has everything you could want in a home! This home boasts TWO master bedrooms with attached bathrooms, one with seperate in/out access to backyard! Backyard is bright and cheery with artifical turf, fruit tree and BBQ area. Property is available furnished or unfurnished. 1 year lease preferred but willing to consider a 6 month lease. Some pets OK per owner approval. Immediate availability.