7021 E Earll Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly cable included garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Gated, completely remodeled condo in heart of Old Town, upstairs overlooking pool and ramada - ideal location in complex. Bright unit with two balconies - sundeck in front and covered patio in back - both with mountain views. 1 car garage plus open parking in lot. Free cable and internet. Sleeps 6, fully furnished with 2 kings and queen sofa sleeper (one king can be configured to 2 twins). Ask about pets. Huge kitchen with many great cabinets and walk in pantry. Common area has lush grass, new cool deck and fountain. All utilities, cable and internet included.