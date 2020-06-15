All apartments in Scottsdale
7021 E Earll Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

7021 E Earll Drive

7021 East Earll Drive · (602) 770-2990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7021 East Earll Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1147 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Gated, completely remodeled condo in heart of Old Town, upstairs overlooking pool and ramada - ideal location in complex. Bright unit with two balconies - sundeck in front and covered patio in back - both with mountain views. 1 car garage plus open parking in lot. Free cable and internet. Sleeps 6, fully furnished with 2 kings and queen sofa sleeper (one king can be configured to 2 twins). Ask about pets. Huge kitchen with many great cabinets and walk in pantry. Common area has lush grass, new cool deck and fountain. All utilities, cable and internet included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7021 E Earll Drive have any available units?
7021 E Earll Drive has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7021 E Earll Drive have?
Some of 7021 E Earll Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7021 E Earll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7021 E Earll Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7021 E Earll Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7021 E Earll Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7021 E Earll Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7021 E Earll Drive does offer parking.
Does 7021 E Earll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7021 E Earll Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7021 E Earll Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7021 E Earll Drive has a pool.
Does 7021 E Earll Drive have accessible units?
No, 7021 E Earll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7021 E Earll Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7021 E Earll Drive has units with dishwashers.
