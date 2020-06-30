All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7011 E PORTLAND Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7011 E PORTLAND Street
Last updated March 29 2020 at 7:27 AM

7011 E PORTLAND Street

7011 East Portland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7011 East Portland Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
New Papago Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Be the first to live in this beautiful NEW 3 bedroom 3 bath home located in the award winning gated community North 70 by Taylor Morrison. Brand New Home completed 2/27/2020. This modern design home boats an open floor plan, wood tile flooring, quartz counter tops GE Profile appliances including refrigerator gas stove & new Samsung washer/dryer. Dual walk in closets in master with a huge super shower. Ceiling fans in all rooms. 2 car garage with epoxy coating. Tankless H2O heating. 2 bedrooms upstairs 1 bedroom downstairs. Private back yard with synthetic lawn and covered patio with gas stub for a BBQ. Prime location close to ASU and Old Town Scottsdale. Easy access to 202 and downtown. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7011 E PORTLAND Street have any available units?
7011 E PORTLAND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7011 E PORTLAND Street have?
Some of 7011 E PORTLAND Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7011 E PORTLAND Street currently offering any rent specials?
7011 E PORTLAND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7011 E PORTLAND Street pet-friendly?
No, 7011 E PORTLAND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7011 E PORTLAND Street offer parking?
Yes, 7011 E PORTLAND Street offers parking.
Does 7011 E PORTLAND Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7011 E PORTLAND Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7011 E PORTLAND Street have a pool?
No, 7011 E PORTLAND Street does not have a pool.
Does 7011 E PORTLAND Street have accessible units?
No, 7011 E PORTLAND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7011 E PORTLAND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7011 E PORTLAND Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Denim Scottsdale
7791 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Orange Tree Villa
4181 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College