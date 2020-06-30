7011 E PORTLAND Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Be the first to live in this beautiful NEW 3 bedroom 3 bath home located in the award winning gated community North 70 by Taylor Morrison. Brand New Home completed 2/27/2020. This modern design home boats an open floor plan, wood tile flooring, quartz counter tops GE Profile appliances including refrigerator gas stove & new Samsung washer/dryer. Dual walk in closets in master with a huge super shower. Ceiling fans in all rooms. 2 car garage with epoxy coating. Tankless H2O heating. 2 bedrooms upstairs 1 bedroom downstairs. Private back yard with synthetic lawn and covered patio with gas stub for a BBQ. Prime location close to ASU and Old Town Scottsdale. Easy access to 202 and downtown. Available immediately.