Last updated January 29 2020 at 6:19 AM

7008 N VIA DE PAESIA Street

7008 North via De Paesia · No Longer Available
Location

7008 North via De Paesia, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Paseo Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in McCormick Ranch! Kitchen features large walk-in pantry and long breakfast bar. Fireplace in family room. Arcadia door in family room opens to large private backyard. Close to shopping and dining! Landscape included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7008 N VIA DE PAESIA Street have any available units?
7008 N VIA DE PAESIA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7008 N VIA DE PAESIA Street have?
Some of 7008 N VIA DE PAESIA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7008 N VIA DE PAESIA Street currently offering any rent specials?
7008 N VIA DE PAESIA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7008 N VIA DE PAESIA Street pet-friendly?
No, 7008 N VIA DE PAESIA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7008 N VIA DE PAESIA Street offer parking?
Yes, 7008 N VIA DE PAESIA Street offers parking.
Does 7008 N VIA DE PAESIA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7008 N VIA DE PAESIA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7008 N VIA DE PAESIA Street have a pool?
No, 7008 N VIA DE PAESIA Street does not have a pool.
Does 7008 N VIA DE PAESIA Street have accessible units?
No, 7008 N VIA DE PAESIA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7008 N VIA DE PAESIA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7008 N VIA DE PAESIA Street has units with dishwashers.

