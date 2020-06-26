All apartments in Scottsdale
7008 E HOLLY Street
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:15 AM

7008 E HOLLY Street

7008 East Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

7008 East Holly Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
hot tub
Gorgeous recently updated 3 bed 2 bath home in the heart of south scottsdale. This property features Granite countertops, newer oak cabinets, tile floors, functioning outdoor spa with cover, separated laundry quarters with plenty of storage, detached shed and gated side entry for additional storage. Property features a carport, plenty of slab space and a drive-through rock driveway. Walking distance to downtown scottsdale shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Only a short drive to Tempe and ASU campus. At this competitive price this home will not last. 18 month rental minimum, 2 year applicants take priority.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7008 E HOLLY Street have any available units?
7008 E HOLLY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7008 E HOLLY Street have?
Some of 7008 E HOLLY Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7008 E HOLLY Street currently offering any rent specials?
7008 E HOLLY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7008 E HOLLY Street pet-friendly?
No, 7008 E HOLLY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7008 E HOLLY Street offer parking?
Yes, 7008 E HOLLY Street offers parking.
Does 7008 E HOLLY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7008 E HOLLY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7008 E HOLLY Street have a pool?
No, 7008 E HOLLY Street does not have a pool.
Does 7008 E HOLLY Street have accessible units?
No, 7008 E HOLLY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7008 E HOLLY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7008 E HOLLY Street has units with dishwashers.
