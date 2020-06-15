All apartments in Scottsdale
6990 E 6th Street
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

6990 E 6th Street

6990 East 6th Street · (602) 370-3465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Scottsdale
Downtown Scottsdale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Location

6990 East 6th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1011 · Avail. now

$3,495

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1825 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, MONTHLY RATES VARY! Available for summer rates April/May 2020!!! (Jan - Apr $5,995) (May, Oct - Dec $4,995) (June - Sept - $3,995) Dual Master Suites each w/private balconies & walk in custom closets. Bonus room on ground floor w/wet bar adjacent to PRIVATE BACK YARD for Entertaining - backs to beautiful landscaped open area! HUGE OPEN GREAT ROOM w/large front Balcony. Includes every imaginable UPGRADE! Gorgeous Du Chateau wood floors. Stunning custom cabinets, Bertazzoni Italian appliances, highly Custom Tile Work. Photos do NOT do it justice. Perfect Lock & Leave. Close to everything! BEST DEAL IN OLD TOWN! Lush common areas, Heated Pool w/BBQ, Ramada, & Fire/Water feature. DON'T FORGET ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6990 E 6th Street have any available units?
6990 E 6th Street has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6990 E 6th Street have?
Some of 6990 E 6th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6990 E 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6990 E 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6990 E 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 6990 E 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6990 E 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 6990 E 6th Street does offer parking.
Does 6990 E 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6990 E 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6990 E 6th Street have a pool?
Yes, 6990 E 6th Street has a pool.
Does 6990 E 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 6990 E 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6990 E 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6990 E 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
