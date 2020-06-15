6990 E 6th Street

Amenities

THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, MONTHLY RATES VARY! Available for summer rates April/May 2020!!! (Jan - Apr $5,995) (May, Oct - Dec $4,995) (June - Sept - $3,995) Dual Master Suites each w/private balconies & walk in custom closets. Bonus room on ground floor w/wet bar adjacent to PRIVATE BACK YARD for Entertaining - backs to beautiful landscaped open area! HUGE OPEN GREAT ROOM w/large front Balcony. Includes every imaginable UPGRADE! Gorgeous Du Chateau wood floors. Stunning custom cabinets, Bertazzoni Italian appliances, highly Custom Tile Work. Photos do NOT do it justice. Perfect Lock & Leave. Close to everything! BEST DEAL IN OLD TOWN! Lush common areas, Heated Pool w/BBQ, Ramada, & Fire/Water feature. DON'T FORGET ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE!!