Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

This home is furnished and is rentable from April through October 2020 - This 2 bedroom 2 bath Novus model has been beautifully maintained and updated. Black Mountain views add to this open great room floor plan with a spacious rear yard plus a private courtyard. Cooking is a snap in the open kitchen with updated GE Stainless Steel appliances and a gas stove. Pride of ownership is evident throughout the home with custom paint, beautiful granite, hardwood and tile floors along with upgraded lighting. Bathrooms with granite counters, designer mirrors and upgraded fixtures. The garage even has shiny epoxy floors.