6945 E COCHISE Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Adorable, freshly remodeled, fully furnished vacation rental in the heart of Scottsdale/Paradise Valley! Rental available February 2019-February 2020! Spacious 2 bed/2ba townhome (over 1500 sq ft!), 2 private patios (one attached to downstairs bedroom) & entry courtyard. Stainless steel appliances, quartz counters stylish fixtures, new flooring & cozy fireplace! Large master bedroom walk-in closet for extra storage. Open floorplan with 1 bedroom downstairs and 1 upstairs. Home is located in a quiet, friendly community with a sparkling pool & heated spa. Close to shopping, great restaurants at Kierland & Gainey and everything in between. Many within walking distance! Close access to freeways, too! This is a can't miss property for your Arizona Vacation or short stay here in sunny Arizona!