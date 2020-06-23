All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 6945 E COCHISE Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
6945 E COCHISE Road
Last updated March 1 2020 at 6:01 PM

6945 E COCHISE Road

6945 East Cochise Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6945 East Cochise Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
hot tub
Adorable, freshly remodeled, fully furnished vacation rental in the heart of Scottsdale/Paradise Valley! Rental available February 2019-February 2020! Spacious 2 bed/2ba townhome (over 1500 sq ft!), 2 private patios (one attached to downstairs bedroom) & entry courtyard. Stainless steel appliances, quartz counters stylish fixtures, new flooring & cozy fireplace! Large master bedroom walk-in closet for extra storage. Open floorplan with 1 bedroom downstairs and 1 upstairs. Home is located in a quiet, friendly community with a sparkling pool & heated spa. Close to shopping, great restaurants at Kierland & Gainey and everything in between. Many within walking distance! Close access to freeways, too! This is a can't miss property for your Arizona Vacation or short stay here in sunny Arizona!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6945 E COCHISE Road have any available units?
6945 E COCHISE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6945 E COCHISE Road have?
Some of 6945 E COCHISE Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6945 E COCHISE Road currently offering any rent specials?
6945 E COCHISE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6945 E COCHISE Road pet-friendly?
No, 6945 E COCHISE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6945 E COCHISE Road offer parking?
No, 6945 E COCHISE Road does not offer parking.
Does 6945 E COCHISE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6945 E COCHISE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6945 E COCHISE Road have a pool?
Yes, 6945 E COCHISE Road has a pool.
Does 6945 E COCHISE Road have accessible units?
No, 6945 E COCHISE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6945 E COCHISE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6945 E COCHISE Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Ninety Degrees
18440 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Vista Montana
3402 North 64th Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College