Last updated June 2 2020 at 10:20 AM

6937 E PORTLAND Street

6937 East Portland Street · No Longer Available
Location

6937 East Portland Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Papago Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
TENANTS RIGHTS. $55k+ worth of Upgrades in 2017 Remodel! Like New Beautiful open concept Home on quiet Cul-De-Sac Street. Spacious Kitchen opening up to the Living/Dining Room. New Cabinets, Flooring, Granite Counters, Glass Backsplash, Modern Upgraded Lighting and Fans, ALL NEW APPLIANCES. Finished cozy Arizona room (not included in the square footage). Situated on a large lot with grass area-ideal for entertaining. Low maintenance desert scape front yard, Fresh New Interior and Exterior Paint. Newer roof, A/C, water heater. All new Copper Plumbing! Move-in Ready! Close to ASU and Old town Scottsdale, all the restaurants, shopping and amenities of Old Town Scottsdale. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator to be included but Landlord will not be reponsible for repair or replacement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

