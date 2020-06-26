All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 6921 E OSBORN Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
6921 E OSBORN Road
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:17 AM

6921 E OSBORN Road

6921 East Osborn Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6921 East Osborn Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Fully furnished 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom rental, sleeps 10 guests, available for nightly/weekly/monthly rent, Rental Rates are seasonal, please inquire with desired length of term. Spend the day out and about in Scottsdale or hop into the pool! Located walking distance to Fashion Square Mall The Arts district, Giants Stadium and the Entertainment District, this two-story WanderJaunt has everything you need for an amazing stay! This unit has been remodeled to lavishly enjoy w/ white shaker cabinets, granite countertops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances & spa tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6921 E OSBORN Road have any available units?
6921 E OSBORN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6921 E OSBORN Road have?
Some of 6921 E OSBORN Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6921 E OSBORN Road currently offering any rent specials?
6921 E OSBORN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6921 E OSBORN Road pet-friendly?
No, 6921 E OSBORN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6921 E OSBORN Road offer parking?
No, 6921 E OSBORN Road does not offer parking.
Does 6921 E OSBORN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6921 E OSBORN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6921 E OSBORN Road have a pool?
Yes, 6921 E OSBORN Road has a pool.
Does 6921 E OSBORN Road have accessible units?
No, 6921 E OSBORN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6921 E OSBORN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6921 E OSBORN Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Tatum Place
16801 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The Place at Loloma Vista
6929 East 2nd Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College