6921 E OSBORN Road

Fully furnished 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom rental, sleeps 10 guests, available for nightly/weekly/monthly rent, Rental Rates are seasonal, please inquire with desired length of term. Spend the day out and about in Scottsdale or hop into the pool! Located walking distance to Fashion Square Mall The Arts district, Giants Stadium and the Entertainment District, this two-story WanderJaunt has everything you need for an amazing stay! This unit has been remodeled to lavishly enjoy w/ white shaker cabinets, granite countertops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances & spa tub.