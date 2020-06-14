6910 E Bramble Berry Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

PLEASE SEE PRIVATE REMARKS for detailed availability and tiered pricing. BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED Terravita Vacation Home! Nestled in a cozy interior lot of vacation paradise in Terravita is the perfect home for year round visitors wanting our beautiful Arizona sunshine. Light, bright, open Arbor floor plan with all the appointments you could ask for including brand new slab granite and stainless appliances in the beautifully appointed kitchen & luxuriously remodeled master bath. Fully furnished, with access to all Terravita has to offer including community pool & spa, tennis, golf, fitness and dining. Tenant to pay club membership transfer fee.