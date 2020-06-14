All apartments in Scottsdale
6910 E Bramble Berry Lane
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

6910 E Bramble Berry Lane

6910 East Bramble Berry Lane · (602) 339-2680
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6910 East Bramble Berry Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Terravita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1409 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
PLEASE SEE PRIVATE REMARKS for detailed availability and tiered pricing. BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED Terravita Vacation Home! Nestled in a cozy interior lot of vacation paradise in Terravita is the perfect home for year round visitors wanting our beautiful Arizona sunshine. Light, bright, open Arbor floor plan with all the appointments you could ask for including brand new slab granite and stainless appliances in the beautifully appointed kitchen & luxuriously remodeled master bath. Fully furnished, with access to all Terravita has to offer including community pool & spa, tennis, golf, fitness and dining. Tenant to pay club membership transfer fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6910 E Bramble Berry Lane have any available units?
6910 E Bramble Berry Lane has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6910 E Bramble Berry Lane have?
Some of 6910 E Bramble Berry Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6910 E Bramble Berry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6910 E Bramble Berry Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6910 E Bramble Berry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6910 E Bramble Berry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6910 E Bramble Berry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6910 E Bramble Berry Lane does offer parking.
Does 6910 E Bramble Berry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6910 E Bramble Berry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6910 E Bramble Berry Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6910 E Bramble Berry Lane has a pool.
Does 6910 E Bramble Berry Lane have accessible units?
No, 6910 E Bramble Berry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6910 E Bramble Berry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6910 E Bramble Berry Lane has units with dishwashers.
