6907 E Palm Lane

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in an unbeatable South Scottsdale neighborhood! Excellent location near 101 & 202 freeways, old town Scottsdale, Tempe/ASU and popular shopping and dining destinations. Spacious floor plan with tile throughout the entire home. Large living/dining room with two-way wood burning fireplace. Remodeled kitchen with upgraded cabinets and countertops, breakfast bar and all appliances included. Backyard features oversized covered patio and low maintenance desert landscaping. Lots of parking space!