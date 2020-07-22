All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 6907 E Palm Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
6907 E Palm Lane
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:41 PM

6907 E Palm Lane

6907 East Palm Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6907 East Palm Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in an unbeatable South Scottsdale neighborhood! Excellent location near 101 & 202 freeways, old town Scottsdale, Tempe/ASU and popular shopping and dining destinations. Spacious floor plan with tile throughout the entire home. Large living/dining room with two-way wood burning fireplace. Remodeled kitchen with upgraded cabinets and countertops, breakfast bar and all appliances included. Backyard features oversized covered patio and low maintenance desert landscaping. Lots of parking space!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6907 E Palm Lane have any available units?
6907 E Palm Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6907 E Palm Lane have?
Some of 6907 E Palm Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6907 E Palm Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6907 E Palm Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6907 E Palm Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6907 E Palm Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6907 E Palm Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6907 E Palm Lane offers parking.
Does 6907 E Palm Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6907 E Palm Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6907 E Palm Lane have a pool?
No, 6907 E Palm Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6907 E Palm Lane have accessible units?
No, 6907 E Palm Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6907 E Palm Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6907 E Palm Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Ninety Degrees
18440 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Morningside
7709 E Glenrosa Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
The Place at Loloma Vista
6929 East 2nd Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsScottsdale 2 Bedroom Apartments
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolsScottsdale Pet Friendly Apartments
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College