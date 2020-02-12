All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
6885 E COCHISE Road
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:07 AM

6885 E COCHISE Road

6885 East Cochise Road · (480) 216-4444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Scottsdale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

6885 East Cochise Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 110 · Avail. now

$3,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1258 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
COMPLETELY REMODELED, FURNISHED BEAUTIFUL CONDO located in a peaceful Gated community in Paradise Valley. This home includes all new tile, paint, stainless steel appliances, newly installed RO water alkaline system. New QUARTZ ,countertops, stunning back splash, sinks, fixtures, and custom cellular shades, two New 55 inch smart TVs and one 45 inch. Bathrooms have new light fixtures and vanities. Vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace make the living room spacious, elegant and comfortable.Third bedroom has French doors and makes a PERFECT office. Separate patio exit for easy access to the pool. Community amenities include pool and spa, Clubhouse for entertaining, Fitness center and Many BBQ's. Close to shopping, restaurants and golf courses. A cozy community! A must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6885 E COCHISE Road have any available units?
6885 E COCHISE Road has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6885 E COCHISE Road have?
Some of 6885 E COCHISE Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6885 E COCHISE Road currently offering any rent specials?
6885 E COCHISE Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6885 E COCHISE Road pet-friendly?
No, 6885 E COCHISE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6885 E COCHISE Road offer parking?
No, 6885 E COCHISE Road does not offer parking.
Does 6885 E COCHISE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6885 E COCHISE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6885 E COCHISE Road have a pool?
Yes, 6885 E COCHISE Road has a pool.
Does 6885 E COCHISE Road have accessible units?
No, 6885 E COCHISE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6885 E COCHISE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6885 E COCHISE Road has units with dishwashers.
