6885 E COCHISE Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill hot tub

COMPLETELY REMODELED, FURNISHED BEAUTIFUL CONDO located in a peaceful Gated community in Paradise Valley. This home includes all new tile, paint, stainless steel appliances, newly installed RO water alkaline system. New QUARTZ ,countertops, stunning back splash, sinks, fixtures, and custom cellular shades, two New 55 inch smart TVs and one 45 inch. Bathrooms have new light fixtures and vanities. Vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace make the living room spacious, elegant and comfortable.Third bedroom has French doors and makes a PERFECT office. Separate patio exit for easy access to the pool. Community amenities include pool and spa, Clubhouse for entertaining, Fitness center and Many BBQ's. Close to shopping, restaurants and golf courses. A cozy community! A must see!!