All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 6850 E MAIN Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
6850 E MAIN Street
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:33 PM

6850 E MAIN Street

6850 East Main Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Downtown Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
concierge
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
pool
hot tub
valet service
FULLY FURNISHED Mid-Century Modern Loft + Concrete & Steel construction + The infamous Valley Ho Hotel privileges such as 24hr room service, maintenance, housekeeping, concierge, pool, spa, fitness, security and valet. Live at one of the best addresses in scottsdale. The Hotel is walking distance to Scottsdale's Historic district, galleries, shopping, free Trolley service, restaurants, lounge and nightlife. TWO-BEDROOM, encompasses sleek modern finishes that you would expect in a FOUR DIAMOND award-winning Hotel. One bedroom LOCK-OFF included so you can have income on both suites, or just one. Application can be made to be included in the rental pool. Additional information available on terms and conditions for application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6850 E MAIN Street have any available units?
6850 E MAIN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6850 E MAIN Street have?
Some of 6850 E MAIN Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6850 E MAIN Street currently offering any rent specials?
6850 E MAIN Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6850 E MAIN Street pet-friendly?
No, 6850 E MAIN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6850 E MAIN Street offer parking?
No, 6850 E MAIN Street does not offer parking.
Does 6850 E MAIN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6850 E MAIN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6850 E MAIN Street have a pool?
Yes, 6850 E MAIN Street has a pool.
Does 6850 E MAIN Street have accessible units?
No, 6850 E MAIN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6850 E MAIN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6850 E MAIN Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Fireside Apartments
7740 East Glenrosa Avenue
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Vista Montana
3402 North 64th Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College