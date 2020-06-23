6850 E MAIN Street

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED Mid-Century Modern Loft + Concrete & Steel construction + The infamous Valley Ho Hotel privileges such as 24hr room service, maintenance, housekeeping, concierge, pool, spa, fitness, security and valet. Live at one of the best addresses in scottsdale. The Hotel is walking distance to Scottsdale's Historic district, galleries, shopping, free Trolley service, restaurants, lounge and nightlife. TWO-BEDROOM, encompasses sleek modern finishes that you would expect in a FOUR DIAMOND award-winning Hotel. One bedroom LOCK-OFF included so you can have income on both suites, or just one. Application can be made to be included in the rental pool. Additional information available on terms and conditions for application.