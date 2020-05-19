All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 25 2020 at 4:47 AM

6841 E 2nd Street

6841 East 2nd Street · (602) 578-9884
Location

6841 East 2nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 16 · Avail. now

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Fully Furnished Condo! Accepting long-term and open to short term too! This condo has been upgraded with stackable washer/dryer in the unit, stainless steal appliances, gas stove, with laminate flooring through-out, updated bathroom with new shower, tub, toilet, and vanity. This great condo is on the second floor over looking the pool with great views of Camelback Mountain. Complex is very quite and in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, walking distance to great shopping, restaurants, Giants Stadium, and much more. This unit has one covered parking space in the back under a carport and plenty of additional parking on the street too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6841 E 2nd Street have any available units?
6841 E 2nd Street has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6841 E 2nd Street have?
Some of 6841 E 2nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6841 E 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
6841 E 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6841 E 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 6841 E 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6841 E 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 6841 E 2nd Street does offer parking.
Does 6841 E 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6841 E 2nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6841 E 2nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 6841 E 2nd Street has a pool.
Does 6841 E 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 6841 E 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6841 E 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6841 E 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
