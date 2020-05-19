6841 E 2nd Street

Amenities

Fully Furnished Condo! Accepting long-term and open to short term too! This condo has been upgraded with stackable washer/dryer in the unit, stainless steal appliances, gas stove, with laminate flooring through-out, updated bathroom with new shower, tub, toilet, and vanity. This great condo is on the second floor over looking the pool with great views of Camelback Mountain. Complex is very quite and in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, walking distance to great shopping, restaurants, Giants Stadium, and much more. This unit has one covered parking space in the back under a carport and plenty of additional parking on the street too.