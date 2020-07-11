All apartments in Scottsdale
6834 N 72ND Place
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:12 PM

6834 N 72ND Place

6834 North 72nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

6834 North 72nd Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
media room
WLH Design Concepts & Patterson Remodeling Present a Modern Twist In an Amazing Location, Located across the Street from the New Palmeraie & Ritz Carlton Project, Walk to Sumomaya, Aj's, Fat Ox , Starbucks , Train Park. Completely Renovated, Huge Open Concept with a 12' Island , Great for entertaining, 600 bottle wine Cellar, Quartz Counters Throughout with Led Lighting, Custom Wood Floors, Smooth Coated Wall enhanced with Sound Board along the West Walls, New Dual Pain Windows, Remote Auto Shades, Lutron Controls, media Center, Nest,Stainless Appliances, Custom Cabinetry, Enjoy the Relaxing backyard with Camelback Mountain Views. Community Pool is Heated

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6834 N 72ND Place have any available units?
6834 N 72ND Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6834 N 72ND Place have?
Some of 6834 N 72ND Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6834 N 72ND Place currently offering any rent specials?
6834 N 72ND Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6834 N 72ND Place pet-friendly?
No, 6834 N 72ND Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6834 N 72ND Place offer parking?
No, 6834 N 72ND Place does not offer parking.
Does 6834 N 72ND Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6834 N 72ND Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6834 N 72ND Place have a pool?
Yes, 6834 N 72ND Place has a pool.
Does 6834 N 72ND Place have accessible units?
No, 6834 N 72ND Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6834 N 72ND Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6834 N 72ND Place has units with dishwashers.
