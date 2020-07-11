6834 N 72ND Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill media room

WLH Design Concepts & Patterson Remodeling Present a Modern Twist In an Amazing Location, Located across the Street from the New Palmeraie & Ritz Carlton Project, Walk to Sumomaya, Aj's, Fat Ox , Starbucks , Train Park. Completely Renovated, Huge Open Concept with a 12' Island , Great for entertaining, 600 bottle wine Cellar, Quartz Counters Throughout with Led Lighting, Custom Wood Floors, Smooth Coated Wall enhanced with Sound Board along the West Walls, New Dual Pain Windows, Remote Auto Shades, Lutron Controls, media Center, Nest,Stainless Appliances, Custom Cabinetry, Enjoy the Relaxing backyard with Camelback Mountain Views. Community Pool is Heated