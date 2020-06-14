All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 6782 E Nightingale Star Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
6782 E Nightingale Star Circle
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

6782 E Nightingale Star Circle

6782 East Nightingale Star Circle · (602) 399-0399
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6782 East Nightingale Star Circle, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Terravita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1409 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
With a superb, unobstructed view of Carefree's iconic Black Mountain, this beautiful home provides the perfect location for experiencing the Terravita resort lifestyle. A just completed renovation has updated the home to exacting standards. The owner's impeccable taste is evident in the all new furniture, new stainless appliances, new cabinets, granite counters, freshly painted interior and professionally refreshed landscaping. The private patio borders acres of natural area and features a built-in BBQ and sparkling waterfall sure to provide relaxing outdoor pursuits. and gorgeous sunsets. This is a highly desirable location and the property exemplifies pride of ownership. Guests may also enjoy the wide array of Terravita Club amenities by separate agreement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6782 E Nightingale Star Circle have any available units?
6782 E Nightingale Star Circle has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6782 E Nightingale Star Circle have?
Some of 6782 E Nightingale Star Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6782 E Nightingale Star Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6782 E Nightingale Star Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6782 E Nightingale Star Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6782 E Nightingale Star Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6782 E Nightingale Star Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6782 E Nightingale Star Circle does offer parking.
Does 6782 E Nightingale Star Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6782 E Nightingale Star Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6782 E Nightingale Star Circle have a pool?
No, 6782 E Nightingale Star Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6782 E Nightingale Star Circle have accessible units?
No, 6782 E Nightingale Star Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6782 E Nightingale Star Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6782 E Nightingale Star Circle has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6782 E Nightingale Star Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Morningside
7709 E Glenrosa Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity