6782 E Nightingale Star Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

With a superb, unobstructed view of Carefree's iconic Black Mountain, this beautiful home provides the perfect location for experiencing the Terravita resort lifestyle. A just completed renovation has updated the home to exacting standards. The owner's impeccable taste is evident in the all new furniture, new stainless appliances, new cabinets, granite counters, freshly painted interior and professionally refreshed landscaping. The private patio borders acres of natural area and features a built-in BBQ and sparkling waterfall sure to provide relaxing outdoor pursuits. and gorgeous sunsets. This is a highly desirable location and the property exemplifies pride of ownership. Guests may also enjoy the wide array of Terravita Club amenities by separate agreement.