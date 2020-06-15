All apartments in Scottsdale
6732 E SOARING EAGLE Way
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

6732 E SOARING EAGLE Way

6732 East Soaring Eagle Way · (480) 375-1940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6732 East Soaring Eagle Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Terravita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1974 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Furnished Rental. Terravita at it's Finest. Premier Location..Private with Mountain views. Stunning New Kitchen with Refinished cabinetry, Granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances, Pottery Barn lighting fixture. Two separate wings, each Bedroom with its own Full Bath, Bronze fixtures and new Minka ceiling fans. A Generous sized Den. Formal Living and Dining Room (new Designer three tiered light fixture). The Family Room w) gas fireplace and a New Minka ceiling Fan opens to the covered patio where you will enjoy your Private Heated Pebble Tech Pool and Hot Tub. Decorated w Designer neutrals. Volume ceilings. Walls of Cabinetry and a wet sink in the garage. Home Warranty. Enjoy the championship golf, State of the Art Fitness Center, Tennis Courts and More.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6732 E SOARING EAGLE Way have any available units?
6732 E SOARING EAGLE Way has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6732 E SOARING EAGLE Way have?
Some of 6732 E SOARING EAGLE Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6732 E SOARING EAGLE Way currently offering any rent specials?
6732 E SOARING EAGLE Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6732 E SOARING EAGLE Way pet-friendly?
No, 6732 E SOARING EAGLE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6732 E SOARING EAGLE Way offer parking?
Yes, 6732 E SOARING EAGLE Way does offer parking.
Does 6732 E SOARING EAGLE Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6732 E SOARING EAGLE Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6732 E SOARING EAGLE Way have a pool?
Yes, 6732 E SOARING EAGLE Way has a pool.
Does 6732 E SOARING EAGLE Way have accessible units?
No, 6732 E SOARING EAGLE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6732 E SOARING EAGLE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6732 E SOARING EAGLE Way has units with dishwashers.
