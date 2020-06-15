6732 E SOARING EAGLE Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Furnished Rental. Terravita at it's Finest. Premier Location..Private with Mountain views. Stunning New Kitchen with Refinished cabinetry, Granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances, Pottery Barn lighting fixture. Two separate wings, each Bedroom with its own Full Bath, Bronze fixtures and new Minka ceiling fans. A Generous sized Den. Formal Living and Dining Room (new Designer three tiered light fixture). The Family Room w) gas fireplace and a New Minka ceiling Fan opens to the covered patio where you will enjoy your Private Heated Pebble Tech Pool and Hot Tub. Decorated w Designer neutrals. Volume ceilings. Walls of Cabinetry and a wet sink in the garage. Home Warranty. Enjoy the championship golf, State of the Art Fitness Center, Tennis Courts and More.