Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

**1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!**



Just remodeled 2/1 in old town Scottsdale has sandblasted interior walls to match the exterior of the building along with ground concrete floors, white cabinets and quartz countertops. You can ride your bike to restaurants and entertainment just minutes away!



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.